Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Outstanding start to season
Kapanen set up two goals in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
The speedster has an incredible 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 14 games. Kapanen first found a fit with Auston Matthews and now he's discovered the same with John Tavares. This is exactly what the Leafs had hoped for when they got him in the Phil Kessel trade. Kapanen's breakout just took a little longer (and demanded a bit more patience) than first hoped. Use him well right now.
