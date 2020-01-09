Kapanen generated an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Kapanen picked up the secondary helper on a Dmytro Timashov goal in the second period. Over the last seven games, the Finn has two goals and six helpers. With 27 points (10 tallies, 17 assists) in 45 games, Kapanen has a good chance of exceeding the 44 points he had last year. The 23-year-old has added 77 shots and 55 hits this season.