Kapanen was recalled from the AHL's Marlies on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

While James van Riemsdyk is dealing with an unspecified issue, Kapanen's recall does invoke a bit of curiosity, as Josh Leivo is on the active roster and itching to play. At any rate, Kapanen has buried there goals in six games for the Marlies this season and makes for a solid depth option for the youthful Buds .