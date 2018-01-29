Play

Kapanen was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Kapanen was sent down Sunday, but was recalled pretty swiftly. The 21-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2014, has played eight games with the Maple Leafs this season. In that time, he's notched two goals on 16 shots and averaged 10:42 per game.

