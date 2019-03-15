Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Resumes skating
Kapanen (concussion) skated on his own prior to Friday's practice, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Kapanen will need to be cleared to practice with his teammates before returning to game action, so although he's clearly trending in the right direction, it's safe to assume he won't be available for Friday's matchup with Philadelphia or Saturday's game against the Senators. Another update on the 22-year-old winger's status should surface once he's ready to start taking contact.
