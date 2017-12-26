Kapanen was sent back to the team's AHL Toronto affiliate Tuesday.

Kapanen drew into three games during his stint with the NHL club, but Auston Matthews' return necessitates fewer bodies at the top level. Kapanen appears to be the odd man out, though he racked up two goals and seven shots on goal in his three contests. The winger likely remains on the short list to be recalled the next time the forward ranks are thinned by injury or otherwise.