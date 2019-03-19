Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Returning Tuesday
Kapanen (concussion) will be in Tuesday's lineup against the Predators.
As expected, the 22-year-old will return from a four-game absence in Nashville. Kapanen will be looking for his 20th goal in his first full-time NHL season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Targeting Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Resumes skating•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Out with concussion•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Late scratch Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Earns power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Has nine points in last eight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...