Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Riding five-game point streak
Kapanen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Over his last five games, Kapanen has a goal and six helpers. The Finn has picked up 28 points, 79 shots, 55 his and a plus-1 rating through 46 contests this season. Those are bigger numbers than his third-line role would suggest. Kapanen can help fantasy owners in deeper formats in a number of ways.
