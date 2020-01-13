Kapanen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Over his last five games, Kapanen has a goal and six helpers. The Finn has picked up 28 points, 79 shots, 55 his and a plus-1 rating through 46 contests this season. Those are bigger numbers than his third-line role would suggest. Kapanen can help fantasy owners in deeper formats in a number of ways.