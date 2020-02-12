Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores overtime winner
Kapanen scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Tuesday.
It was a big goal for Kapanen and the Maple Leafs, and it was the winger's first goal since Jan. 2. Fresh off being a healthy scratch, Kapanen has responded with a goal and three assists in five games.
