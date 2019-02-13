Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores twice in win
Kapanen netted a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.
The Finnish winger opened the scoring and later added a power-play marker, giving him 18 goals for the season. A first-round pick in 2014, Kapanen has loads of talent and will be a reliable point producer if he continues in a top-six role.
