Kapanen delivered two assists in 20:25 during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kapanen also tallied three hits and three shots on goal. The spike in ice time can likely be attributed to forward Andreas Johnsson leaving in the second period with a leg injury. Kapanen is a worthy replacement in the star-studded top six, with 36 points in 57 games this season.

