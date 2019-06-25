Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Set with QO
The Leafs extended a qualifying offer to Kapanen on Tuesday.
Even though Kapanen was issued the qualifying offer, reports earlier suggested that him and the team had agreed in principle on a contract extension. The Finnish-born player was due for a raise, considering he produced a 20-goal, 44-point season in 2018-19. Kapanen should be expected to produce at an even higher level next campaign.
