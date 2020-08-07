Kapanen registered two assists, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Kapanen's two helpers were his first points in the series. The Finn has added 14 PIM, six hits and four shots in three games. Kapanen managed 13 goals and 36 points in 69 contests during the regular season.
