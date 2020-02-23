Kapanen set up two goals in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He has three points in his last two games. But perhaps best of all, Kapanen is playing a grittier game than before. He's in the middle of the play and drawing penalties. His dad, Sami, made a career of playing on or just over the edge. The younger Kapanen already has his dad's speed, so the grit and edge could take his game to a new level.