Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Stuns visitors with two goals
Kapanen opened the scoring for the Leafs and also uncorked the game-winner in overtime Sunday, prevailing over the Red Wings, 5-4.
Kapanen lit the lamp 27 seconds into the game and also sealed the win with a slick backhand as he was falling to the ice in the act of shooting. Lauded for his skating skills, the Finn is on pace for 31 goals and 24 assists in his first full season featured on hockey's biggest stage.
