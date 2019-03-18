Kapanen (concussion) is expected to play Tuesday in Nashville, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Kapanen has missed the last four games with a concussion, but on Monday, head coach Mike Babcock went on record as saying the 22-year-old could've returned sooner, but the team elected to hold Kapanen out longer for precautionary reasons. As of now, it appears he'll return Tuesday, but expect the team to confirm Kapanen's playing status well before warmups.