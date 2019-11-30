Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Two-point effort Friday
Kapanen scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.
He set up John Tavares early in the second period for the Leafs' second goal, then scored Toronto's final tally midway through the third. Kapanen has two goals and four points over a three-game point streak, but his third-line placement and lack of power-play time will make it tough for him to stay consistent;y productive.
More News
