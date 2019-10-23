Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Two points in loss
Kapanen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
The speedy winger showed some strong chemistry with Alexander Kerfoot and the duo set up each other's goals, but the rest of the Leafs' offense didn't make the trip to Boston. Kapanen has a strong three goals and eight points in 11 games to begin the season, as the 23-year-old looks to top the career-high 20 goals and 44 points he posted last year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Big effort wasted•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets monkey off back•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Off to ice-cold start•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Inks three-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Set with QO•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Agreement in principle for new deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.