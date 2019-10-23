Kapanen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The speedy winger showed some strong chemistry with Alexander Kerfoot and the duo set up each other's goals, but the rest of the Leafs' offense didn't make the trip to Boston. Kapanen has a strong three goals and eight points in 11 games to begin the season, as the 23-year-old looks to top the career-high 20 goals and 44 points he posted last year.