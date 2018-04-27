Kapanen will play for Team Finland at the IIHF World Championship.

Kapanen was quiet in limited action with the Maple Leafs this season, totaling seven goals and nine points in 38 contests. The 2014 first-round pick will hope to use the World Championship to showcase his skill and help make his case for having a regular spot in Toronto's lineup in 2018-19.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories