Kapanen (not injured related) will be in the lineup against the Panthers on Monday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Kapanen was held out of Saturday's matchup with Ottawa for "internal accountability" but won't stay in coach Sheldon Keefe's dog house long term. The 23-year-old has racked up 28 points in 51 appearances this season and could still reach the 44-point career best he set last year.