Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Will play Wednesday
Kapanen (arm) will suit up against the Stars on Wednesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kapanen avoided a serious injury in Monday's clash with the Panthers and will immediately jump back into the lineup versus Dallas. The winger is on pace to top the 40-point mark for a second straight year and could even push for a new career high. Even though he generally slots into a third-line role, the Finn's inclusion on the No. 2 power-play unit gives him top-end fantasy value.
