Petruzzelli signed a contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Petruzzelli comes to the Maple Leafs in their time of need, as Matt Murray (groin), Ilya Samsonov (knee) and Joseph Woll (shoulder) are all unavailable. Petruzzelli figures to immediately join the NHL roster as the backup to Erik Kallgren for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes. In six games with AHL Toronto this year, Petruzzelli has a 6-0-0 record, a 2.31 GAA and a .922 save percentage.