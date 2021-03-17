Agostino was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Agostino has only appeared in one contest with the Maple Leafs this season, going scoreless while logging just 4:08 of ice time in a 4-3 win over Winnipeg on Thursday. He'll likely spend most of the campaign in the minors or on Toronto's taxi squad.
