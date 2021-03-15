Agostino was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Agostino has appeared in just one game with the Maple Leafs this season but he's tallied seven points in eight AHL games. He'll only be in the lineup with the big club when Toronto is dealing with multiple injuries.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Emergency recall Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Joining active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Down to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: On active roster Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Up and down Saturday•