Agostino was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Agostino made his season debut Thursday and saw just over four minutes of ice time. He may be recalled for Saturday's contest against the Jets but he would be limited to a bottom-line role if he does crack the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Joining active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Down to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: On active roster Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Up and down Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Highlights camp call-ups•