Agostino was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Agostino has been on the taxi squad or the active roster for nearly two weeks, but he hasn't made his Maple Leafs debut. The 28-year-old has contributed seven points through eight AHL games this year.
