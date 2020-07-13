Agostino has been included in the Leafs' training camp roster.

Agostino tallied 27 goals and 49 points with the Marlies this season, both team-high marks. If the winger gets into a game during the postseason, it would likely come at the expense of Denis Malgin or Pierre Engvall. In addition to Agostino, the organization also brought in forwards Tyler Gaudet, Adam Brooks, Yegor Korshkov and Nicolas Petan, defensemen Teemu Kivihalme, Timothy Liljegren and Mac Hollowell and netminders Kasimir Kaskisuo and Joseph Woll.