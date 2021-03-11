Agostino will be promoted to the active roster and make his season debut Thursday versus Winnipeg, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Agostino hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2018-19, when he totaled 24 points in 63 games split between the Canadiens and the Devils. He'll skate on Toronto's fourth line Thursday.
