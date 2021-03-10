Agostino was recalled to the active roster under emergency conditions Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Agostino served as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Jets. The 28-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign.
