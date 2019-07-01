Agostino signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports. The deal is worth $1.4 million.

Agostino chipped in six goals and 18 assists between the Canadiens and Devils this past season. He's sampled power-play action in his five-year NHL career, and Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will hope to get key bottom-six minutes from this 27-year-old forward who will not break the bank from a salary cap standpoint.