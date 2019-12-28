Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Recalled from Marlies
Agostino was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Agostino has not played in the NHL this season, but he's excelled in the minors in 2019-20, posting 26 points in 26 games with AHL Toronto. It's unlikely he'll duplicate those numbers at the top level. Until Agostino shows he can compete consistently in the NHL, the 27-year-old winger is not worth owning in fantasy.
