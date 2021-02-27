Agostino was recalled from AHL Toronto to the taxi squad Saturday.
Agostino has yet to make his Maple Leafs debut, as he's instead played 61 AHL games over the lasts two seasons, recording 29 goals and 56 points. The 28-year-old will add depth at forward. He's eligible to practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad.
