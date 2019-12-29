Play

The Maple Leafs loaned Agostino to AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Agostino was called up Saturday to provide some depth to the forward group, however, he failed to suit up in the game. He'll head back to the minors where he's racked up a solid 26 points in 26 AHL games. His demotion likely means a forward or two could be returning from injury with the big club.

