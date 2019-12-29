Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Sent back to AHL
The Maple Leafs loaned Agostino to AHL Toronto on Sunday.
Agostino was called up Saturday to provide some depth to the forward group, however, he failed to suit up in the game. He'll head back to the minors where he's racked up a solid 26 points in 26 AHL games. His demotion likely means a forward or two could be returning from injury with the big club.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Recalled from Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Waived for reassignment•
-
Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Reaches deal with Leafs•
-
Devils' Kenny Agostino: Expected to latch on with Leafs•
-
Devils' Kenny Agostino: Caps season with 24 points•
-
Devils' Kenny Agostino: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.