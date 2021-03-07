Agostino was promoted to the active roster and then returned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.

The 28-year-old hasn't played for the Maple Leafs in 2020-21 and that's not likely to change in the near future. Agostino hasn't seen NHL ice since the 2018-19 season, when he had 24 points in 63 games between the Canadiens and the Devils.