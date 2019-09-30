Maple Leafs' Kenny Agostino: Waived for reassignment
The Maple Leafs waived Agostino for reassignment to AHL Toronto.
Agostino played in 63 NHL games last year between the Devils and Canadiens, posting 24 points and logging occasional power-play minutes. However, the 27-year-old winger has spent most of his career in the minors, so it won't be surprising if he clears waivers.
