Maple Leafs' Kerby Rychel: Cut from camp
Rychel was waived by the Leafs on Monday for the purpose of reassignment.
Rychel was a dark horse candidate to make the Opening Night roster -- especially considering he tallied 19 goals and 33 assists in 73 outings for the Marlies. If the 22-year-old can continue to produce in the minors, he should earn a call-up to the big club sooner rather than later.
