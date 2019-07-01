Maple Leafs' Kevin Gravel: Added to new blue line
Gravel inked a one-year, $700,000 contract with Toronto on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Gravel joins Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur on a revamped Leafs' blue line that figures to see at least three new faces this season. The 27-year-old Gravel split time between the NHL and AHL last season, logging just 36 games for the Oilers as a result. When the defenseman was in the lineup, he averaged a mere 14:43 of ice time, but should see an uptick in games and minutes with Toronto.
