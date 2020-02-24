Maple Leafs' Kevin Gravel: Bumps up a rank
The Maple Leafs recalled Gravel from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Gravel's having a slow year at both levels, as he's produced one assist through 15 AHL games and no points through three NHL games. This move adds to the speculation of Tyson Barrie being traded by the Maple Leafs, but Gravel will simply add depth ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
