Maple Leafs' Kevin Gravel: Demoted to minors
Gravel was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Gravel's demotion comes as a way to clear a spot on the 23-man roster for Travis Dermott (shoulder). The 21-year-old Gravel averaged just 11:05 of ice time in his three appearances this season, in which he registered two shots, two hits and three blocks. While the Michigan native figures to headline the list of potential call-up, he may have to spend a significant chunk of the year in the AHL.
