Maple Leafs' Kevin Gravel: Headed back to minors
Gravel was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Gravel was promoted earlier in the day in order to give the Maple Leafs' six defensemen at practice but apparently won't be needed for Saturday's clash with Ottawa. The blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL game for Toronto since Oct. 26 and will have to wait even longer before getting a look.
