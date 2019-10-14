The Maple Leafs recalled Gravel from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Gravel is heading up while 19-year-old Rasmus Sandin is on his way to the minors. Gravel has 13 points in 106 NHL games, so he won't have a major fantasy impact. In fact, he may not even draw into the lineup, and he tops out as a bottom-pairing player if he does.

