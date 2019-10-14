Maple Leafs' Kevin Gravel: Heads to big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Gravel from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Gravel is heading up while 19-year-old Rasmus Sandin is on his way to the minors. Gravel has 13 points in 106 NHL games, so he won't have a major fantasy impact. In fact, he may not even draw into the lineup, and he tops out as a bottom-pairing player if he does.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.