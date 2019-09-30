Gravel was designated for waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the minors Monday.

Gravel lost out on a spot in the lineup due to the emergence of youngsters Martin Marincin and Rasmus Sandin. The 26-year-old played in 36 games for the Oilers last season, in which he tallied three helpers while averaging 14:43 of ice time. An injury on the blue line could see Gravel make his way back into the 23-man roster.