Maple Leafs' Kevin Gravel: Waived for reassignment
Gravel was designated for waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the minors Monday.
Gravel lost out on a spot in the lineup due to the emergence of youngsters Martin Marincin and Rasmus Sandin. The 26-year-old played in 36 games for the Oilers last season, in which he tallied three helpers while averaging 14:43 of ice time. An injury on the blue line could see Gravel make his way back into the 23-man roster.
