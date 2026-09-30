Marchenko picked up an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Marchenko showed real flash Tuesday despite a whirlwind 24 hours that saw him get traded to Toronto. He played with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic, and the trio dominated with 8-1 high-danger chances against the Nick Suzuki line. Yes, the Selke winner from last season. Marchenko showed a lot of creativity Tuesday and was the best player on his line. His career mark of 31 goals and 43 assists (79 games; plus-29), set in 2024-25, will be threatened this season if this level continues.