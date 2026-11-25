Marchenko (lower body) is expected back in the lineup against the Bruins on Friday after telling reporters, "My leg feels perfect and I'm ready to go," Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Marchenko will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but that appears to be a formality at this point. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger had tallied a point in 12 of 14 games this year, racking up a combined six games and eight assists, including eight power-play points. Marchenko should be back in a first-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.