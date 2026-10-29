Marchenko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Marchenko exited Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary with a lower-body injury, and is set to be sidelined for at least two more outings. His move to IR was likely made to free up a roster spot so the Maple Leafs can call up an extra forward prior to Saturday's clash in Vancouver. The 26-year-old forward's absence is a tough loss for the Leafs, as he posted six goals and 14 points across his first 14 appearances with his new squad. His status will be monitored closely next week, but he's an obvious IR-stash candidate in fantasy while sidelined.