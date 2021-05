Semyonov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports. The deal will begin with the 2021-22 season.

Semyonov has played pretty well for Avangard Omsk of the KHL over the past two seasons, racking up 26 goals and 72 points in 122 contests. He'll compete for a spot on Toronto's 23-man roster during next year's training camp.