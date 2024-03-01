Slepets was traded from the Hurricanes to the Maple Leafs on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that saw the Ducks send Ilya Lyubushkin to Toronto, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Slepets has 19 points in 53 games with Amur Khabarovsk in his first full KHL campaign. The 24-year-old winger was selected in the fifth round (152nd overall) by the Hurricanes in 2019 but has yet to sign his entry-level deal. At 24 years old, he's aged out of prospect status, and his lackluster scoring record in Russia makes it unclear if he'll make the jump to North America.