Rubins was promoted from AHL Toronto on Friday.
Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Toronto's next two games, so Rubins will likely remain with the Maple Leafs through this weekend at a minimum. He's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this season.
