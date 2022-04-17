Rubins was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Rubins was called up as emergency depth Friday, but it's unclear if he'll be needed with the big club going forward. He has no points and 12 hits in three NHL appearances this season.
