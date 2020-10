Rubins will start the 2020-21 season on loan with Danish club Fredrikshaven, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Torontoreports.

Rubins logged 47 games for AHL Toronto last year in which he garnered two goals and 12 helpers. The 22-year-old blueliner will be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster next season and figures to once again play the bulk of his games in the minors.